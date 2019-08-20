Lefse cook-off in Minot

The Norsk Hostfest is a little more than a month away, but that isn’t stopping people from getting ready.

Home of Economy in Minot had a Lefse Cook-off today. People from the area were at the store to show off their skills at making the traditional Norwegian food. One competitor says she is excited for the Hostfest and all that comes with it.

Gayle Baster: It is the best event of the year. There are so many good things about it. It’s just the culture. It just makes you feel warm. Heritage is what it is.

Gayle and her daughter entered the competition together. The winner will advance to the semifinals in September.