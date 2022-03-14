As we await the upcoming State Investment Board (SIB) meeting on March 25th, when the board is expected to grapple with their investments in China which far surpass the investments in Russia, our investigation into the management of the Legacy Fund has also uncovered investments closer to home.

In our series, we reported the State Investment Board hired Chicago-based firm 50 South Capital to begin implementing the in-state investment program, with a preference to be given in that process to North Dakota financial management firms.

Here is where the public stands when it comes to in-state investing:

In a statewide survey conducted by WPA Intelligence, a leading national research firm, taxpayers, by a 10 to 1 margin, want a greater portion of the Legacy Fund invested in North Dakota. And, by an 8 to 1 margin taxpayers want North Dakota advisors to decide how to invest the money not out-of-state or Wall Street consultants.

KX News has reported extensively on our new in-state investment law, House Bill 1425, that the Legislature passed last session. The new law instructs the State Investment Board (SIB) to begin investing a portion of our $8.7 billion dollar Legacy Fund into investments within North Dakota.

But as our investigation has found, the first three in-state investments have gone to companies headquartered out of state in Missouri, Texas, and South Dakota. And the Governor’s cousin, Brooks Burgum, is a partner in the Dallas, Texas-based firm, LongWater Opportunities, that has received an investment from the Legacy Fund.

Brooks Burgum also serves on the Board of the Burgum Foundation, a private Burgum family foundation.

We spoke to Representative Bernie Satrom, a vocal advocate for investing Legacy Fund dollars in-state, to get his thoughts on the first three investments and whether they follow the legislative intention of House Bill 1425.

“How does this benefit North Dakota? And, I am not talking about getting some return on investment. I’m talking about how do we help the communities of North Dakota. How does this build our wealth? How does this build our communities? How does this build up our state? I think that’s really the acid test and I would love to hear the answer,” explained Satrom.

KX News has reached out to Brooks Burgum for comment but he has not responded yet.

We will also be reaching out to all three of these out-of-state companies in the coming days for more information. The Missouri, Texas, and South Dakota companies do not have phone numbers listed in-state, based on our initial attempts to reach a North Dakota office. As far as our search results into state records show us, all three companies are not incorporated in North Dakota.

See more of “North Dakota Legacy Fund: Who is in Control?” investigations: