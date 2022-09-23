BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This time of year means homecoming for high school football games.

And that means the schools get to pick a king and queen.

Seniors Taylor Celley and Colby Haugen both have disabilities, but they were pleasantly surprised when their fellow students voted them Homecoming King and Queen at Legacy High School.

“I feel great about it. I feel like I’m on top of the world now,” said Haugen.

Taylor and Colby found out the news at a big homecoming pep rally on Friday.

“I found out I’m queen because I saw my bag with my name on it. And when I opened the bag, there’s a crown and that’s how I find out,” said Celley.

The king and queen will get to walk down the red carpet during half-time at Legacy High’s homecoming football game tonight.

“I have to walk out there and say hi to my mom and my dad, and my friends, my teachers, the people in the office, and kisses,” said Celley.

Colby wants other students with disabilities to know that they can achieve their goals too.

“Hoping that it will show that we are very strong. That we can be very mighty and we can do great things,” said Haugen.

And he has advice for everyone, to help make you a better person.

“Always be yourself to everybody. Always be humble. And also be kind because it pays off in the long run if you’re very humble and very kind,” said Haugen.

Colby and Taylor are both excited to be voted as Homecoming King and Queen.

“I’m really happy to be queen because queen is a nice touch,” said Celley.

“It feels like I’ve done something very important because well, my father raised me to be great, be kind, be brave,” said Haugen.

The Legacy Sabers will host the Williston Coyotes Friday for homecoming.

Kick-off is at 6:30 p.m. at the Sanford Sports Complex.