BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As the weather turns, many people, including children, will find themselves struggling to stay active.

Thankfully, before then, a group of high schoolers are already in the process of finding new ways to get exercise and enjoy the community.

When some people think of p.e. class, they may think of a hot gym and running laps, but Legacy High School’s Outdoor Recreation PE class takes students outside of this traditional setting while keeping the same health benefits.

“We expose our students to as many activities off campus as we can,” explained Legacy PE Teacher Paige Jangula, “and bringing our kids out to the corn maze is just another outdoor activity before the snow hits.”

Jangula goes on to say that the class is open to students who are juniors and seniors. She says it’s a great opportunity for kids in the community and the kids really seem to enjoy it.

On Tuesday, the class took its students to the DJ Coleman Corn Maze, where they were split into groups and had to search for checkpoints throughout the labyrinth. Students agree that the experience of getting to try new things is what makes this class fun.

“It’s a pretty unique class because it’s two hours,” explained a Legacy junior, “and you usually don’t have a two-hour block class. And then you get to go out. We’ve gone fishing, to play frisbee golf, to the corn maze, and to McDowell Dam. It’s a pretty cool class to have.”

“We walked a lot,” another recalled about their time in the maze. “We had to take pictures with checkpoints. There were 12 of them, and we had to find all of them. We took a lot of pictures. It was fun. Kind of frustrating at some points, but we did good.”

Other activities coming up for the class include horseback riding and a trip to Huff Hills.