Legacy High School’s art club has built a chandelier sculpture they’re proud of.

The chandelier was inspired by Dale Chihuly, who creates similar pieces made of glass.

These creative students paid tribute to Chihuly with recycled water bottles, sharpies and other art supplies.

A total of about 21 club members were able to create the chandelier in around three months. It took two janitors, a ladder and a cherry picker to hang it up.

“I am proud of them. This is probably one of the projects that have taken them the longest to do, probably ever in their lifetimes and so…we had to preserve, we had to just dig in and have the same goal and same vision and they did that,” said Lori Rihel, the school’s art club teacher.

The students said their favorite part about building the sculpture was just having time to sit, relax and work on something creative together.