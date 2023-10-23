BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A group of high schoolers in Bismarck are raising money to help pay for a trip to one of the world’s biggest youth robotics competitions.

These young inventors from Legacy High School are seeking to attend the First Robotics Competition — where young roboticists from across the globe are challenged to construct industrial-sized robots that are capable of playing in a field game with other teams, while also fundraising and coming up with a team ‘brand’ in the process.

The students hope to travel to Texas to show that their creations — including a candy-serving robot and one to participate in the game — are capable of truly great things.

To do so, however, team member Laurentiu Punga says that the team must first qualify for the state competition, before moving on the the world championships in April.

“It’s at an event center in Houston,” Punga stated. “It’s a huge place. 200 teams in the world get to go to this event, most of them being from within the United States — and we’re looking to go again. One big part of Worlds is having a robot that actually works, and you have to win state before you can do that.”

The Legacy High team’s fundraiser will take place on November 4 at the high school.