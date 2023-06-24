Smart guitars streamline the learning process and you can link them to tutorial apps that make learning fun and intuitive.

DICKINSON, ND (KXNET) — Who doesn’t love a free live concert outdoors?

You can use this weekend to explore the new outside venue, the new Legacy Square in Dickinson, where they’re planning to have a whole lot of fun.

There will be free music, food, and dancing all night.

Want to bring your kids? Organizers encourage North Dakotans to come out and bring their families along.

They have an area dedicated for kids, called a “kids zone,” which will include inflatables, games, and more.

They hope to bring excitement all year long with everything that they have planned thus far.

“Rain or shine we will be out here. We have some great acts lined up. Starting at 5pm, we will be doing the grand opening ceremonies and ribbon cutting, immediately followed by several performances. We’re really looking forward to it. You can look forward to a number of different performances that we’re going to be hosting down here throughout the summer months. That’s part of our new concert series, ‘Live at Legacy Square,'” said Joel Walters, the Marketing and Events Director for the City of Dickinson.

The city plans to have live performances and acts throughout all 4 seasons.

To check out everything Legacy Square has to offer, click here.