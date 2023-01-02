BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For Christians, the Christmas season is still happening now.

And that means families still get the chance to learn about one of the most important stories in Christianity: the Nativity.

Tonight from 4 to 6 pm, families had the chance to bring their children to learn about the nativity story at the Legacy United Methodist Church. Children learned everything from the messages from the angels through an Art project to the shepherds, who brought the news of the birth of Jesus through a dramatic and sensory play.



Organizers of the event say engaging children through sensory play is an effective way for children to process and remember stories and lessons.

“If anytime if you think of memory, like the smell of sunscreen, what do you think of? You think of summer, because you have a sensorial piece built into that memory, or the smell of Christmas trees and things like that. So, when we connect it to their senses, it builds it into their core memory,” said Kaila Wentz, assistant director of Children’s Ministry.

There was also a hot cocoa bar, which parents and children could hit up before heading back home.

Organizers say they are hoping to do a similar event for Easter this year.