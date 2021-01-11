Legislation aims to tighten North Dakota seat belt law

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A bipartisan group of lawmakers want to tighten North Dakota’s seat belt law to allow police to pull over anyone they see driving unbuckled or any of their passengers.

It’s the latest in a decades-old and contentious effort to encourage more seat belt use among North Dakota drivers. Advocates of the so-called primary-enforcement idea have been rebuffed repeatedly in the Republican-led Legislature.

North Dakota’s current law is a ″secondary enforcement″ provision, meaning that police may not pull over a motorist simply for not being belted. Police first must see the driver committing another violation such as speeding.

