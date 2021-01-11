Legislators oppose medical parole for inmates with underlying conditions

By a vote of 73-19, lawmakers shot down a bill Monday that would allow parole consideration for inmates at “substantial risk” for a serious or terminal medical condition.

“This is for people with underlying conditions where COVID could become a death sentence,” Rep. Bernie Satrom said.

Satrom says having an underlying issue while living in a congregate setting could be fatal for some. Seven of his Republican colleagues agreed with a yes vote, and 12 out of the 14 Democrats in the house also voted yes.

Rep. Steve Vetter spoke for the opposition, noting that the bill language is too vague — and could include any number of conditions. The text of the bill doesn’t specify any conditions.

“I don’t think it sets good precedent in an environment where the government isn’t letting businesses operate freely to let inmates without even a medical condition, out of jail.”

The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, or DOCR, requested the bill be introduced. Transitional Planning Services Director Steven Hall says the bill would’ve helped manage the prison population of about 1,400 inmates.

“There definitely are letters that come from family members, residents, requesting parole in fear of contracting the virus. There has been some of those cases. Early on in March 2020, we were at pretty full capacity and we really didn’t have room in our institutions to quarantine people or isolate people,” Hall said.

According to DOCR Interim Director Dave Krabbenhoff in December, about one in five corrections workers tested positive for COVID-19.