(KXNET) — Senate Bill 2364 has unanimously passed the house with all 91 voters voting yea.

Bill 2364, essentially, makes clear who is responsible for the pipeline carrying water from Garrison to various locations around the state, including the Red River Valley Water Supply Project. Right now the Garrison Diversion Conservancy District is currently responsible.

If the district, for some reason, no longer exists in the future, the responsibility for the pipeline ultimately transfers to the state.

Landowners who gave easements from their property for the pipeline wanted to make sure they were not held responsible for the pipeline if the Garrison conservancy district no longer existed.

The bill was passed by the Senate earlier in the session, now with house passage, it goes to the Office of the Governor for his signature.