Legislature staffer tests positive for virus, nixes meetings

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Interim committee meetings for North Dakota lawmakers have been canceled at least through next week after a member of the Legislature’s research arm tested positive for COVID-19.

Legislative Council Director John Bjornson says the staff member who had tested positive for the coronavirus told him Sunday night.

Bjornson said he notified legislative leaders early Monday.

He says he encouraged all 32 of his staff to get tested for the coronavirus. The agency includes accountants and attorneys.

Bjornson says the staff member is not believed to have had close contact with any lawmaker over the past several days.