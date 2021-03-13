Legislature to get new revenue forecasts for budget-writing

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Improving oil prices and pending federal coronavirus aid have North Dakota lawmakers expecting a slightly better revenue forecast than what was used as a budgetary starting point in January.

State budget analysts and economic consultancies on Tuesday will present their budget predictions that will be used as guidelines to craft the state’s upcoming two-year budget.

Republican House Appropriations Chairman Jeff Delzer and his Senate counterpart, Ray Holmberg, say lawmakers are expecting increased tax revenues but will be cautious with priorities when they adopt a blueprint.

The revenue assumptions are important because the Legislature will use the numbers in making their final spending decisions.