BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC is hosting the seventh year of Lemonade Day.

According to a news release, the day is a free educational program that lets young entrepreneurs create, own, and operate their own businesses – a lemonade stand.

This year, there will be nearly 800 participants and on July 22, the entrepreneurs can be found all over Bismarck-Mandan with their lemonade stands.

The community is encouraged to support them as they have been working hard to become the founder and CEO of their business.

You can find a lemonade stand near you here.