MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — City crews are gathering their resources to fight any spring flooding in our state, whether it’s minor or major, caused by our winter snowfall.

Northern and western North Dakota got luckier than the southern and eastern portions of our state, which means Minot crews could be lending hands to fight floods in Fargo.

West Fargo City Commissioners have issued an Emergency Declaration, which allows their departments to take any action necessary to manage the impact of the spring flood.

It’s not uncommon for our neighboring city crews to help each other out during an extreme event.

The NDDOT Minot Maintenance Superintendent says crews will be moving snow one day, and moving water and sandbagging the next.

“They are preparing for some possible flooding issues and things like that. The NDDOT is one team, and if we need to allocate resources to help out, we will be doing that from this part of the state to help out where we need also,” said Jody Luck, the maintenance superintendent for the NDDOT Minot.

Fargo leaders say flooding will be the worst in rural areas.

They expect to lay down about 60,000 sandbags in Cass County alone.