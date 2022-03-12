Update March 14: According to the Bismarck Cancer Center, nearly 200 people attended or took part in the crawl and raised close to $2,000 for the Bismarck Cancer Center Foundation.

Original story:

Locals kicked off St. Patrick’s day week–trying their luck, for a good cause

McQuade Distributing and the Bismarck Cancer Center crew hosted the Leprechaun Pub Crawl, which started at Vicky’s Bar and continued throughout downtown Mandan.



“The money that we raise stays within the foundation. The foundation is what supports the patient care. We provide gas cards, lodging, financial assistance–almost anything that anybody going through the cancer journey needs,” said Dewy Johnson.

All proceeds from the event go to the Bismarck Cancer Center Foundation.

The crawl continued until 7pm, but to make donation to the Bismarck Cancer Center, click here.