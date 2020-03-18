Less Travel Less Demand For Gasoline

Most people across the country and even the world have been practicing social distancing by quarantining themselves at home.

Because of this, travel has been minimized making the demand for gasoline and other fuels very low.

Cause and affect many oil rigging companies across North Dakota have sent workers home and even some with no job to come back to.

If anyone has been laid off, the job service manager in Williston says do not hesitate to apply for unemployment because there are many benefits that can help you during these tough times.