MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A celebration of freedom and fun was held in a local park.

The Minot Park District hosted its annual Fourth of July Festival in Roosevelt Park from 12-3 p.m. on Tuesday.

There was live music from the band Missing Lynx, vendors selling food, and yard games for everyone.

This is just one of many community events hosted by Minot Parks to get people outside.

“It’s just a way to bring the community together and it’s a free event where you can come and sit in the park and listen to music and hang out with other people and families. And it’s just really important for us to provide something that is free to the public and to celebrate Independence Day,” said Madeline Knutson, the marketing manager for the Minot Park District.

People at the event put on their red, white, and blue to celebrate America’s Independence from England 247 years ago.

And one event attendee even shared what the Fourth of July and being an American means to him.

“It’s totally all about freedom. We have freedom and I guess that’s why they call it Independence Day because it’s like we were free and we were happy about it,” said Bradley Tengesdal, an event attendee.

Although the festival was free to attend, the public was also encouraged to visit the Roosevelt Park Zoo and the Roosevelt Park Pool which charged admission.