MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Do you have something just lying around that would be good to smash into pieces? One local business could put that to good use.

Let’s Destroy It in Minot is currently going on a scavenger hunt, to find the best things to smash in their rage rooms. They have reached out to local businesses and second-hand stores for glass bottles. Even with the help of these businesses, though, they still have trouble keeping enough glass to break — which is why they’ve taken to the streets to collect things.

“We put it out on Facebook that we’re looking for, washers, dryers, dishwashers, stoves, anything breakable anything you can plug in that we are looking for to break,” says Let’s Destroy It Co-owner Crystal Lewellyn, “because we go through them fast.”

If you have something you feel would be good for smashing, you can contact Let’s Destroy It’s Minot location at 701-340-7866 or leave it by the back door of their building at 300 30th Avenue Northwest.

More information about the entertainment venue can be found at Let’s Destroy It’s website.