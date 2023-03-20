BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The word ‘bee’ in ‘spelling bee’ is referred to a community social gathering where the community participates together in a singular activity. Reporter Taylor Aasen was at the State Spelling Bee Monday to tell us more.

“First, I started at school, and I won that,” said Cass County eighth-grader Chinmay Gopi. “Then, I moved on to county. Now, I’m pretty much here. I’ve been doing the spelling bee since fourth grade.”

Gopi placed second on Monday at the state spelling bee. The winner was Luna Gasevic, also from Cass County. Both of them took first and second place last year as well.