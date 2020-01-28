Let’s Talk About It: How to help fight Human Trafficking in ND

Human trafficking is a global issue. But it’s also a local issue, and people need to realize they have the power locally to take action against the devastating trade in people.

In the last few weeks, we’ve talked about what human trafficking is, who it affects and where people are being trafficked.

This week we talk about how you can help fight against Human Trafficking in our state.

Get involved. Taking a personal stand can be as simple as being aware of what is going on in your environment. What do you observe happening around you at work, on the streets, online, even, in certain situations, at home? You just may see things that have been hiding in plain sight.

If you believe someone is in danger, contact authorities and record details of what’s happening: The people involved, the car and license plate, the actions and places being used. Details will help authorities catch the traffickers sooner.

If you see actions or activities that look like human trafficking online or on social media, report it to authorities and to the websites involved.

If you end up associating with a person who may be the victim of human trafficking, treat that person with dignity. Offer food, water, a safe place for them to go to, the reassurance that they’re not alone.

With this series, we wanted to start a conversation on the reality of this issue. Really, we need the community to be our eyes and ears.

In the end, the most important thing you can do is get involved and help give a voice to people who are, essentially, invisible and caught in the shadows surrounding human trafficking.