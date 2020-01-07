Let’s Talk About It: What is Human Trafficking?

A common misconception among many people is that human trafficking only happens in larger cities and different states. If you think it doesn’t happen here, you’re not alone.

But, sadly, it does happen in our state. Since its creation in 2015, the ND Human Trafficking Task Force has worked with more than 300 victims of human trafficking.

This issue affects every community in the United States across all ages, genders, ethnicities, and socio-economic backgrounds. Its pervasiveness is one reason why KX News joined forces with Invisible Innocence in the fight against human trafficking.

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and for the past five years, Brandi Jude, founder of Invisible Innocence, has been speaking out and raising awareness about the reality of Human Trafficking and the fact that it’s happening right here in North Dakota.

Each week this month, we will discuss a multitude of things that influence human trafficking. Some of it will be the stereotypes, who are most vulnerable, the language used in trafficking and more.

This week, we are identifying what human trafficking really is and why it happens.

Next week we will look at who human trafficking affects.

