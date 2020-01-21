1  of  2
Let’s Talk About It: Where does human trafficking take place?

Each case of human trafficking is unique. Whether the human trafficker is an individual acting alone or part of a larger organization, they reap financial gain from their victim through force, fraud, or coercion.

KX has partnered with Brandi Jude from Invisible Innocence to fight against human trafficking this month to raise awareness on this topic.

In previous reports, we talked about what human trafficking is and who it affects.

This week, we talk about where and how human trafficking is happening here in North Dakota.

To be blunt, it’s happening in plain sight in the state — in places like gas stations, nail salons and truck stops. However, the top three places in which human trafficking is taking place are homes, online escorts and hotels and motels.

Jude has more details and information in her video conversation above. It’s worth your time to view and listen.

She says the National Human Trafficking Hotline website is also a good place to go to find where other trafficking venues are around the country.

