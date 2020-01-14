Let’s Talk About It: Who does human trafficking affect?

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KX News joins Brandi Jude from Invisible Innocence as she talks about the importance of having a candid public conversation about human trafficking, something that happens right here in North Dakota.

Last week, we talked with Jude about what human trafficking is by definition and real-world experience.

This week, we’re talking about who it affects. And the information just may surprise you.

Here are just a few “bullet point” highlights from Jude’s insights and research:

  • The group most likely to be the target of human trafficking is Native Americans
  • The primary buyers of human trafficking “services” are middle-aged, white, married men
  • Runaway youths are likely to be approached by human traffickers within 36 to 48 hours after they leave home
  • Human trafficking affects the families of those who are victims and the buyers

Jude has more details and information in her video conversation above. It’s worth your time to view and listen.

Next week we talk about how people are being recruited.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Century Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Bball"

Gymnastics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gymnastics"

CPR

Thumbnail for the video titled "CPR"

Mandan Flooding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Flooding"

Pork Producer Struggles

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pork Producer Struggles"

Marcus Lee

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marcus Lee"

Dominick Stephens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dominick Stephens"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/14"

Safe Routes to School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safe Routes to School"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast 1/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast 1/14"

Wastewater Spills

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wastewater Spills"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/14"

Frigid Temps Are Here To Stay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frigid Temps Are Here To Stay"

Clear Your Vehicle!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clear Your Vehicle!"

College Basketball - Jan. 13

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball - Jan. 13"

UMary Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Bball"

Washburn Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Washburn Bball"

Keeping your neighbors safe in the cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keeping your neighbors safe in the cold"

Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrestling"

Monday, January 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, January 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge