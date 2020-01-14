Let’s Talk About It: Who does human trafficking affect?

KX News joins Brandi Jude from Invisible Innocence as she talks about the importance of having a candid public conversation about human trafficking, something that happens right here in North Dakota.

Last week, we talked with Jude about what human trafficking is by definition and real-world experience.

This week, we’re talking about who it affects. And the information just may surprise you.

Here are just a few “bullet point” highlights from Jude’s insights and research:

The group most likely to be the target of human trafficking is Native Americans

The primary buyers of human trafficking “services” are middle-aged, white, married men

Runaway youths are likely to be approached by human traffickers within 36 to 48 hours after they leave home

Human trafficking affects the families of those who are victims and the buyers

Jude has more details and information in her video conversation above. It’s worth your time to view and listen.

Next week we talk about how people are being recruited.