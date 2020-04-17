Letters offered to essential agriculture businesses

Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring is providing letters to critical and essential agriculture businesses for verification purposes in response to requests.

Essential agribusinesses for a safe and accessible food supply include the following:

Farms, ranches and dairies

Greenhouses and vegetable plants

Orchards

Pest management services

Fertilizer manufacturers and distributors

Feed mills and ag supply businesses

Agriculture equipment sales and services

Animal feed and supply distribution networks

Apiary industry

Transportation systems from farm to retail

Food and meat processors and manufacturers

Veterinary services and supplies

Distribution and transportation systems from processors and manufacturers to retailers, elevators and ag auction markets

Animal feed processors and sellers

Gas station cooperatives

Retailers to include grocery stores and farmers markets

Grocery delivery services

Laboratories

Inspection Services that ensure food safety

“With more requests coming in from agribusiness and ag sectors asking for proof of being a critical and essential business, we are making letters available to those who request it for use when traveling,” Goehring said. “We have heard of some issues from those traveling in adjacent states that were stopped and asked what their business was. We want to ensure that those who provide products or services to agriculture are not being disrupted. Employees in these industries may carry this letter in the event they are stopped and asked.”

The full list from CISA may be found at https://www.cisa.gov/publication/guidance-essential-critical-infrastructure-workforce.

To request a letter authenticating a business as critical and essential, call the North Dakota Department of Agriculture at 701-328-2231or visit www.nd.gov/ndda/criticalessentialrequest.