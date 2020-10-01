Lewis and Clark Elementary students collect over 6,000 items of food to donate

Students at Lewis and Clarke Elementary stepped up in a big way, by giving.

For the past 29-years, the school has held a Fun Run as a way to fundraise for different needs around the school.

This year, they reversed the roles to give back to the community.

Students joined together to collect over 6,000 items of food to give back to local food banks.

One of the organizing teachers says this is deeper than just giving back.

“It just was a great lesson to teach our students that we may have a hard time in our lives and we’re going to need help from our community, so when we can we need to give back to those that are in need.” Phys. Ed Teacher Tarren Rehak said.

Rehak says they’ve already began distributing the items of food out to the food banks.