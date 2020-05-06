Lewis and Clark Riverboat canceled for 2020 due to the pandemic

Coronavirus
The Lewis and Clark Riverboat in Bismarck is taking the summer off this year because of the pandemic.

The decision was made Tuesday by the Board of Directors for the Fort Abraham Lincoln Foundation. They said the riverboat is close quarters making it too difficult to social distance.

This is only the second time in its 30-year history that the riverboat won’t be on the Missouri River. The other being the 2011 flood.

Staff will contact ticket holders about refunds and re-booking for next year when riverboat operations are expected to continue.

