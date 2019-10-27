LGBT History Month: Transgender woman speaks out

In a state where there are no laws to protect the LGBTQ community, many have fought hard to be themselves. Keisha Rose is a local transgender who says it’s a journey worthwhile.

“I had concrete slung on me, I had people try to humiliate me. One tried to reach out and touch my breasts. I had people referring to me as he,” said Keisha Rose, an advocate.

It’s a harsh reality for Keisha Rose, and not just at work. She gets criticized at the grocery store and in public.

“I didn’t transition until I was 50,” said Rose.

She transitioned from man to woman.

“I was basically acting as a female in a male body. I wanted that type of a body. So, once I blurted that out. It was like the light came on and then I needed to change,” said Rose.

She did and it wasn’t easy.

“You have to see a psychologist and you express how you feel about it. Then you begin the process of being able to change your body. You will be able to take hormones,” said Rose.

A permanent and expensive choice that many people frown upon.

But she isn’t the only one.

Under state law, there are no protections for the LGBTQ plus community, meaning they can be denied housing, work, and get limited health care. Which is why advocates are trying to change the current Human Rights Act.

Kx News reached out to Representative Josh Boschee, the first openly gay candidate ever elected to the state legislature. He says it would make a difference.

“It’s legislation that would amend the current Human Rights Act. It will include sexual orientation and gender identity. We started with legislation in 2009,” said Boschee.

It’s been denied ever since.

As for Rose, she remains true to herself.

“It is hard but it is one of the most exciting journeys I have ever had in my entire life. I do not regret it. I would never dream of going back. I am finally me and I am happy,” said Rose.

If you want to help change the Human Rights Act, Representative Boschee encourages you to talk with your legislators about it.