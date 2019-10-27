LGBT History Month: Transgender woman speaks out

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In a state where there are no laws to protect the LGBTQ community, many have fought hard to be themselves. Keisha Rose is a local transgender who says it’s a journey worthwhile.

“I had concrete slung on me, I had people try to humiliate me. One tried to reach out and touch my breasts. I had people referring to me as he,” said Keisha Rose, an advocate.

It’s a harsh reality for Keisha Rose, and not just at work. She gets criticized at the grocery store and in public.

“I didn’t transition until I was 50,” said Rose.

She transitioned from man to woman.

“I was basically acting as a female in a male body. I wanted that type of a body. So, once I blurted that out. It was like the light came on and then I needed to change,” said Rose.

She did and it wasn’t easy.

“You have to see a psychologist and you express how you feel about it. Then you begin the process of being able to change your body. You will be able to take hormones,” said Rose.

A permanent and expensive choice that many people frown upon.
But she isn’t the only one.

Under state law, there are no protections for the LGBTQ plus community, meaning they can be denied housing, work, and get limited health care. Which is why advocates are trying to change the current Human Rights Act.

Kx News reached out to Representative Josh Boschee, the first openly gay candidate ever elected to the state legislature. He says it would make a difference.

“It’s legislation that would amend the current Human Rights Act. It will include sexual orientation and gender identity. We started with legislation in 2009,” said Boschee.

It’s been denied ever since.

As for Rose, she remains true to herself.

“It is hard but it is one of the most exciting journeys I have ever had in my entire life. I do not regret it. I would never dream of going back. I am finally me and I am happy,” said Rose.

If you want to help change the Human Rights Act, Representative Boschee encourages you to talk with your legislators about it.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

9-Man Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "9-Man Football"

Class A Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Football"

Severe Meningitis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Severe Meningitis"

Removing Hay Bales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Removing Hay Bales"

Help for Flood

Thumbnail for the video titled "Help for Flood"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 10-26-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 10-26-19"

New Town Halloween

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Town Halloween"

Ward County Farm Meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward County Farm Meeting"

College FAFSA 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "College FAFSA 2"

Halloween House

Thumbnail for the video titled "Halloween House"

Day of the Deployed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Day of the Deployed"

Umary Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Umary Hockey"

High School Football 10.25.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Football 10.25.19"

High School Volleyball 10.25.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball 10.25.19"

High School Swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Swimming"

Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Football"

Veterans Voices: Stephanie Geiger

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Voices: Stephanie Geiger"

MMA

Thumbnail for the video titled "MMA"

Cade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cade"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge