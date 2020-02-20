Liberty Tax Services open in New Town

Folks in oil country who need a hand filing their taxes may not have to travel as far for that help this year. A new Liberty Tax Services office is open in New Town to help people this tax season.

The team there can help with both personal and business taxes. In the past, people would have to drive to places like Watford City or Minot to get them done or do them themselves.

“Used to be here previously about three or four years ago so now we brought him back and hopefully it’ll be a continuing through the future,” said Barbara Sanchez, employee at Liberty Tax Services.

To get your taxes done, visit Liberty Tax Services inside Prime Employment Services Monday through Friday from 9-5 to get help.