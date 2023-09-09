Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year.

During the month, the American Library Association and libraries unite in a national effort to ensure every child signs-up for their own library card.

According to the American Library Association throughout the school year, public library staff and librarians will assist parents and caregivers with saving hundreds of dollars on educational resources and services for students.

From free access to STEAM programs/activities, educational apps, in-person and virtual homework help, technology workshops to the expertise of librarians, a library card is one of the most cost-effective back-to-school supplies available.

One of our very own local library employees shared that a library card is like having access to many different walks of life.

“It’s a great time if you don’t already have a library card, that you can stop in and get one,”said Traci Juhala, head of youth services.

This upcoming Monday, September 11th, Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library will host their Friends of the library fall used book sale donation drive..

If you have books, games, puzzles, or DVDs in good condition that you’d like to donate for the upcoming used book sale you can.

The library will not only take them but they will help unload them from your vehicle.

All are encouraged to bring your donations to the library’s main entrance between 10 AM – 5PM, and volunteers will give you a hand.