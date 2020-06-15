Library continues children programming

Morton Mandan Public Library isn’t letting the pandemic slow down its summer programs for kids.

While many have been cancelled the library is still offering programs 7 days a week, via Facebook or in person.

They have programs for everyone from arts and crafts, to a call-in book club.

Continuing these programs allows the library not only to provide a sense of normalcy, but it also prevents kids from falling behind during the summer.

“With the pandemic you know school was let out early, you know school was completely different. I think not only offering some sort of normalcy for the patrons and for those children. But also to prevent that summer slide particularly this year,” shares library director Jackie Hawes.

The library also plans on continuing its weekly programs for kids out in Flasher, Glen Ullin and Hebron.