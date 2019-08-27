Library expansion, other renovation projects in Mandan set for early 2020

The architectural firm for the $3 million renovation projects in downtown Mandan has been selected.

Engineering firm Bartlett and West will begin the project design process after contracts are drawn up. Construction work will begin in early 2020.

In June, Dallas-based Energy Transfer donated funds to help revitalize areas in and around downtown Mandan. The money is being used for various projects such as enhancing Dykshoorn Park and major building reconstruction for the Morton-Mandan Public Library.

Library Director Jackie Hawes said their new design will include a bookmobile garage as well as storage for the Mandan Progress Organization.

Energy Transfer presented the $3 million donation to Mandan civic leaders in June.