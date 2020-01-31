Library fees waived with special program

The Bismarck Veteran’s Memorial is working on ways to bring you into the library. The recent “Overdue Redo” program waived all late fees on books.

It was a success…Over 140 items were returned and over $680 in fines were waived during the week of the Overdue Redo program.

Things from books, DVDs, games, CDs and more were returned and sorted through. Now everything’s back on the shelves and the community is able to use them.

“We try to figure out the reasons people aren’t able to use the library and sometimes they have excessive overdue fines and they’re not able to use the library. So we wanted to do this waive to get more people back into the building and able to use our services,” said Matt Hovland, Head of Circulation Services at the Bismarck Veteran’s Public Library.

Hovland says the program was so successful they plan to do it again in the future.

