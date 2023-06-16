BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — When you think of a library, you might not associate it with things such as life jackets. However, the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library is changing that.

The building possesses an ever-growing collection that they refer to as their ‘library of things.’

This assortment contains household items, like paintings that you can hang up on your wall. They also have many things to help get you exploring the Bismarck area such as brand-new disc golf sets. Some of the objects are probably ones you didn’t even know they had.

One of the most popular items in the library is a North Dakota State Park pass — which gives you access to any of the state parks in our state.

“We have life jackets for kids that are available for checkout — because kids never stay the same size from one summer to the next — so it’s nice to be able to find one the right size,” said the library’s Head of Circulation Services, Matt Hovland. “We have board games and other stuff like that — it’s not just books that we have to check out, but other things that the community wants.”

