Life after the storm: A return to friendlier conditions

What a difference a few days make.

With the exception of some frosty roads in the Bismarck region and some slushy highways east of the Devils Lake area, all North Dakota roads are in seasonal driving condition, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

There’s only one school delay reported so far today — otherwise, it’s business as usual back in classrooms in the region.

It’s quite a change from the past four days when some communities in North Dakota received more than two feet of snow from a storm that came in two waves: First from the Pacific and second out of the Rockies.

The storms shut down highways, including Interstate 94 between Bismarck and Fargo, canceled school, snarled air traffic and caused power outages.

Today, however, is a different story. With temperatures expected to rise into the 40s to 60s during the week, any evidence of the massive snowstorm will literally melt away.

Which means it’s time to put away the snow shovel (for now) and bring out the leaf rake. Fall resumes after a brief winter interlude.