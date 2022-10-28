BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Arts and crafts are a great way to relax and bond with friends and family.

Especially during some of our biggest holidays.

KX News stopped by Crafty Ladies in Bismarck to check out some holiday fun crafts.

Owner Pam Fenoff highlighted some easy-to-do chalk projects, which are fun for anyone five and up.

Although the projects can be messy, the creativity limits are through the roof.

Crafty Ladies provides several holiday stencil options from pumpkins, family quotes, and even spooky jack-o-lanterns.

“You don’t need any talent You don’t need to be artistic or even creative. Uh, we joke around that the hardest part of doing these is picking the color that you’re gonna use for your transfers,” said Fenoff.

Fenoff says there are at least 40 available paste colors in the shop to choose from.

All projects start for just as little as $5.

For upcoming workshop days or to check out chalk projects yourself, visit the Crafty Ladies website.