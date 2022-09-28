BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Right now, drivers in North Dakota are nestled right between the summer heat and the winter snow.

This means this is one of your best chances to shine up your car or truck and scrape off some of the nasty bugs.

In Wednesday’s life hacks, we’ll head to a shop in Bismarck where they can tackle much of that work better than most people with a bucket and a rag.

The worst of the summer heat appears to be over, which means the bugs have mostly gone dormant.

So it’s a good time to think about cleaning up your car.

It also means the front of your car is one big stuck-on mess of dead bugs and tree sap.



Some folks who take quarters into their own hands head for the automated or the self-car wash.



“The bugs have little enzymes and acidic juices in them that really destroy things quick,” Josh Lindberg said.

A car wash is a slight improvement, but you’re not going to get all of the bugs off with a fistful of quarters.

Josh Lindberg has run Prestige Detail in Bismarck for about 10 years.

“Taking something that looks pretty rough and making it showroom ready and seeing the reaction on people’s faces when they see that,” Lindberg said.

The shop specializes in cleaning cars and trucks from top to bottom, fixing paint chipping, and tackling the worst of North Dakota seasons’ wear and tear.

“There are definitely a couple of good products you can use,” Lindberg said. “We do a polymer paint sealant which makes it very easy and effortless for bugs. Then I also do a ceramic coating which also makes life easier.”

Lindberg says the problem with tree sap and bugs is the longer they sit, the worse it becomes for your car’s paint job.

“They start etching in. And tree sap is the opposite. It’s soft when it lands, then it hardens and will harden the clear coat and begin to crack it,” Lindberg said.

Unfortunately, that’s not something that can be sprayed or scrubbed off easily without some added help.

“Denatured alcohol is what I’ve found best for getting tree sap off,” Lindberg said. “But then you have to do a little polishing after and get some wax back on it.”

Lindberg says to find the products he was talking about, he recommends Auto Value on 1st Street in Bismarck.