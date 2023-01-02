NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — It’s officially winter, and KX News has some life hacks to help you get through the season.

Now that frost is a common occurrence on our cars in the mornings, you can place plastic bags on side mirrors overnight, so they’ll be frost-free when you need them.

It’s also useful to have clay litter in case you get stuck.

This will help add traction in deep snow and ice.

Dressing in layers can be helpful whether you’re outside or inside.

Wearing layers when it’s cold outside keeps you warm and you can take them off as needed.

And if you’re inside, you could save a little bit on your heating bill by wearing more.

And for your car, if you don’t have an ice scraper, you can take an old card and scrape off the ice.

And if your car lock is frozen and you can’t put your key in, just put a little bit of hand sanitizer on the lock, which will then melt the ice, and then your key will go in.

Another important tip to remember is to put gas in your car.

It’s good practice to keep it at least half a tank full throughout the winter.