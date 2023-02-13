BOTTINEAU, N.D (KXNET) — Living near a lake with a beautiful view comes with a price, and it can be a hefty one, too.

North Dakota has been one of the fastest-growing states in the country, with more than a 16% increase in the last 10 years.

But unlike most cities in our state, Bottineau hasn’t contributed to that growth and instead has seen a 1.1% decrease in growth.

However, the community is alive and well. The secluded county sees an increase in tourism in the summer months which can raise prices, just like any other tourist town.

“I think we have a lot to offer in our small town,” stated the Bottineau Chamber of Commerce’s Director, Kelly Beaver. “We have great shopping and great restaurants, and the lake is close. There’re things to do all year round, and it’s away from the busy path of life,”

Lake Metigoshe was valued at $39 million in 2005, and it’s now valued at $300 million. The price to have it in your backyard is roughly $2,700 a foot — a big increase since 2005 when the same area would cost $700.

The increase has to do with both inflation and the value of the land along the lake, which has soared over the past 10 years.

But residents say county leaders do everything they can to take keep property taxes low — especially in town, where many people have fixed incomes.

“The city and county have done a great job of using tax money in a fiscally responsible way,” explained the Bottineau Chamber of Commerce’s President, Rick Guistafson, “and they allocate it in a way so that the tax burden doesn’t seem to be any heavier, especially on people with fixed incomes and in other similar situations.”

But some landowners could see an increase in the 2023 tax year.

According to the County Auditor’s office, anyone who owns surplus land in the agriculture industry could see an 8% increase in property taxes.

But those who live on the lake and in Bottineau feel the view and outdoor activities are worth the price.

“There are opportunities to snowmobile, or to just come up and take a drive,” stated Bottineau resident, Amy Artz. “Things are beautiful. You can get great coffee, you can get a great meal, you can do some shopping. There’s a lot of things to do in Bottineau, 365 days of the year.”