Lifeguard shortage causes swimming lessons to be postponed

Bismarck Parks and Rec is postponing the first set of swimming lessons offered in the fall due to a shortage of lifeguards.

Most guards hired are high school and college-aged students — but when students go back to school, it leaves positions open.

To adequately staff the pool and conduct swimming lessons a team of 10 is needed.

The Parks and Recreation Department is working to recruit more people to become lifeguards.

Around 2,000-3,000 indoor lessons are taught at the Bismarck State College Aquatic Center and Wellness Center. Officials with Parks and Rec say swimming lessons are important for the community to have.

“You want to make sure that people know how to swim. We have the Missouri River right here. We have a lot of people who like to take their family to the lakes, the river and any of the pools around here,” Kevin Klipfel, the facilities and program director, said.

Parks and Rec officials say they hope to have the open positions filled in the near future.

To become a lifeguard you must complete about 40 hours of training and be at least 15 years old.