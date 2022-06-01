As summer quickly approaches, many are heading to the pool.

But local pools may be changing hours because of a lifeguard shortage — not just in North Dakota, but nationwide.

At the Minot Family YMCA, the pool now has shortened hours due to the lack of lifeguards, and sometimes, only one lifeguard is available to watch the pool.

The director of program services says it’s hard to find people who can work and cover the pool.

“Ideally we would have two to three guards on at a time during our busiest times,” said Tia Huber. “Now with the shortage, we can’t even find one sometimes to cover. We have directors on deck covering during the day.”

The aquatic director says there are around six consistent lifeguards and 10 to 15 that are employed, but not always available.

She says that the skills needed to become a lifeguard aren’t easy, but the course can be passed with practice and confidence.



“It’s a very good learning opportunity,” said Crystal Onstott. “It’s a good opportunity to expand your skills not just as a lifeguard, but in other areas of your life, cause it gives you confidence to be able to do things that you probably wouldn’t normally do in your everyday life.”

If anyone is interested in completing the training to be a lifeguard, they can call the Minot Family YMCA at 701-852-0141 and ask to speak to Onstott, or stop by and fill out an application.