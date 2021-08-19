Lifejacket donation to Roosevelt Park Pool helps keep kids a little safer

Summer is almost over but kids still have a few more weeks to swim at a local public pool, and a bit more safely, thanks to a donation.

The Roosevelt Park Pool, in Minot, received a donation of 20 puddle jumper lifejackets from Thrivent and Scheels.

The lifejackets are now available to rent for use at the pool, which people we talked to were excited about.

“I’ll jump in with it and I’m gonna go off the diving board with it but I don’t know if you’re allowed to,” said 7-year-old Willow Clausen.

“Now we have a whole collection of puddle jumpers that people can check out when they come to the pool,” said Ron Merritt, Executive Director of Minot Park District. “If they come and kids don’t feel comfortable in the pool, they’re not quite ready yet, they can check these out and they don’t have to bring something with themselves. So, we’re really excited to be able to offer this.”

The pool will close for the season on Monday, Sept. 6 at 6 p.m.

The life jackets will be available for use next year.