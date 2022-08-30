BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Commerce announced Tuesday that the Innovation Technology Loan Fund (LIFT) Committee awarded $600,000 to Prototype Garage LLC for August.

According to a news release, eligible companies may apply online.

“The LIFT Committee continues to receive quality applications and reviews them monthly,” Commerce Head of Investments and Innovation Shayden Akason said. “The innovation loan fund currently has over $4.2 million remaining to be awarded this biennium.”

Prototype Garage LLC is a company that is developing technology for recycling waste in order to reduce landfill-bound material and produce fiber and compostable organics for a variety of use cases.