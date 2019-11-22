Lifting weights could help you live longer

A new study said living longer could take some heavy lifting.

Penn State College of Medicine found people who lift weights cut their risk of early death by 46 percent. In your golden years, strength training can keep you active and it boosts your stamina and balance.

We spoke with one 78-year-old man who said he’s hitting the weights, for a different reason.

“Lifting weights is the best thing you can do for your bones. So older people if they lift weights. They’re not as likely to break a bone. So that’s one good reason,” said Glen Stewart.

And he’s right.

We talked to a doctor who said lifting weights and maintaining an active lifestyle can reduce the risk for fractures and falls which are both major causes for disability in old age for older people.

