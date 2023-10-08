BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Fall is officially in full swing, and it’s the perfect time to celebrate before the weather gets too cold for outdoor activities. This weekend, around 800 people gathered at the General Sibley Campground for their annual Luminary Walk.

Neighbors were encouraged to bring the whole family — including any furry friends — to the park to enjoy hot cider, snacks, and a pumpkin carving contest. Parks and Rec representatives state that the annual event is a great way to say goodbye to camping season and hello to fall.



“We do it at the beginning of October every year, explains Bismarck Parks and Rec Recreational Specialist Spencer Aune, “as kind of our capstone to the camping season down here. It’s a community event, — we just give out snacks and cider, and light a little loop for people to come out and enjoy nice both a nice walk and a nice fall evening.”



The next event to be sponsored by Bismarck Parks is their “A Big Dill” pickleball social — which will take place on October 17th.