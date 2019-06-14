Lightning Strike Causes Fire at Salt Water Disposal Site

A lightning strike caused a fire at a saltwater disposal site in McKenzie County today.

According to the local Sheriff’s Officer, they were called to the Bullrock Salt Water Disposal site near Keene, North Dakota for a report of a fire.

The fire has since been extinguished and no injuries were reported.

The Keene Fire Department was able to put it out with foam.

This is the second lightning strike to cause a fire at a saltwater disposal site in less than 3 weeks.

Bullrock LLC posted that they are now back up and running.