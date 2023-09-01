MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A man in Minot is trying to rebuild his life after his home caught fire this week when lightning hit it.

Luis Gonzales bought his house brand new two years ago but this week, the roof was hit by lightning.

In just a few hours, Gonzales says the house became a total loss and there’s not much he can save.

The good news is that no one was hurt, and his wife was visiting her sister at the time.

A loud thundercrack woke Gonzales up, the smoke detector was going off, and the lights were out, but the neighbors had electricity.

Guinevere McPherson saw the lightning strike, called for help, then went to Gonzales’ house before police arrived.

“I want to thank my neighbors because they acted really quick. They have helped us out with everything they can to make this tragedy a little bit better. I thank them and thanks to the insurance company, hopefully, they don’t back out. It looks like they are going to be taking care of us. As of now, I have a stable place to live. I have a hotel and they are working on getting my house while they fix the house, ” said Luis Gonzales, the homeowner.

Gonzales was in his master bedroom while the fire happened in the main living area. Clothes, electronics, and furniture were either destroyed or ruined.

Out of all the items that were ruined the television survived.

They just bought new furniture and you can still see the tag on the couch.

Luis Gonzales says after the fire was contained; his basement was soaked from all the water.

They have to clear everything out of the house before the insurance can estimate the damage. Insurance has been taking care of him by placing him and his wife in a hotel.

The Gonzales’s plans for Labor Day will now be cleaning up what is left of the house.

Gonzalez and his wife can’t thank everyone enough, including law enforcement for all the support they’ve offered.

Reporter Corbin Warnock found a neighbor who lives next to Gonzales.

“What happened was, so me and my wife heard a big sound, a big loud sound, it was just like a bomb that actually hit something and then we woke up and just make sure everything is okay,” said Eric Cornel Neighbor.

Working this weekend was the plan for Luis. Unfortunately, now he and his wife say the entire Labor Day weekend will be cleaning up from the fire’s mess.