Lights across North Dakota

The holidays are upon us, and that means it’s time for lights, decorations and all things that come with winter across North Dakota.

Below is a list of holiday events and lights across the state for you to enjoy this season:

Chmielewski’s Christmas Corner

This Christmas display at a house on 2228 Kennedy Ave, Bismarck, ND 58501 has been putting on a light show for about six years.

Olson’s Decorations

This animated Christmas light display has synchronized lights and music at 1500 52nd Ave SW, Minot ND.

If you go, be sure to tune in to 94.1 FM.

Governor’s Christmas Tree Lighting

The tree lighting is Thursday, Dec. 5 from 5:30 to 6 p.m.

The lighting is in State Capitol Building in Memorial Hall at 600 East Boulevard Avenue, Bismarck, ND 58505.

Grand Forks lights up Lincoln Park

Lions’ Christmas in the Park is open until Dec. 31, from 5:30 to 10 p.m., with special hours extended to midnight on Dec. 31.

Downtown Fargo ablaze with Lights

Christmas in Oak Park

Minot Sertoma Club hosts Christmas in the park, which began Nov. 29.

The cost for viewing Christmas in the Park is $5 per car with a rate for limos and buses.

The lights are at Oak Park 1300 4th Ave NW, Minot, ND 58703.

Spring Lake Park

See thousands of holiday lights in Williston from Nov. 30 – Dec. 31 in over 60 displays every evening from 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Tune in to 107.1 for holiday music. Entry fee is $5 per car.

Christmas lights and stroll parade

Visit Dickinson to see the Old Fashioned Christmas Stroll from 5 -7 p.m., Christmas Tree Lighting at 6 p.m. and Parade of Lights to follow for free.

Cowboy Christmas

Visit Medora Dec. 6 and 7 to see Medora’s Cowboy Christmas.

