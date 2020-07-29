Lignite Energy Council, other coal sector members approved to join MISO Advisory Committee as 11th stakeholder sector

Lignite Energy Council and other members of the coal sector were approved late Tuesday to have a role on the Midcontinent Independent System Operator’s (MISO) Advisory Committee.

The MISO Board of Directors received approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to add an 11th stakeholder sector, allowing a role for Lignite Energy Council, according to Steve Van Dyke, the Vice President of Communications at Lignite Energy Council.

Van Dyke said for the past couple of years, the Lignite Energy Council expressed an interest and sought to become a member of the Advisory Committee.

He also said the voice of coal-based electricity will not only be the Lignite Energy Council. Members of the LEC along with the North Dakota Public Service Commission also sit on various MISO boards. In addition, the new “Affiliate Sector” will have new members join such as America’s Power, a national advocacy group that represents coal mines, electric utilities and railroads, along with coal mines, other state coal associations and state chambers of commerce.