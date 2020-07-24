Lignite hosting its second annual ‘Suicide Awareness Fun Run’

A farming community affected by suicide is doing what it can to raise awareness about suicide prevention. On Saturday, Lignite is hosting its second annual Suicide Awareness Fun Run– motorcycle, classic car and fat-tire bicycle ride.

Registration starts at 10 a.m. If you don’t have a car, bike or motorcycle, there will be a fun bus.

All of the proceeds will go to the Out of Darkness Walk on Sept. 13.

Last year, more than $1,800 was raised from the Suicide Fun Run.

“No one should have the feelings of losing someone. And it affects not just the family, it affects the friends and the family when you have any loss of any type,” said Twyla Hofer, volunteer American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

“It is heartbreaking when someone feels that they are not worth living anymore,” said Cellest Hofer, volunteer, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

For more information or to register for the Suicide Fun Run, click here.